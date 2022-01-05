Martin, Abner S.

Passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, 2021 at Nithview Community, New Hamburg.

Devoted husband to Ruth Maxine Martin and loving father to Brad (Donna), Dean (Jane), Yvonne (Kirk) and Barry (Pam).

Much loved grandfather to Courtney (Drew), Christine (Adison), Erica, Angus and Isobel – and great grandfather to Harlow and Oliver.

Abner outlived all of his siblings – Mildred (Abner B), Leonard (Fern) and Earl (Vera) but is fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Abner was born in the Elmira area in 1924. He grew up on his parent’s dairy farm and attended the Ontario Agricultural College. In 1944, Abner and some of his friends who were fellow Mennonite conscientious objectors went west to Saskatchewan and ultimately all the way to California to work on farms during the war.

On his return, with the help of his father David, Abner purchased his own dairy farm in Wilmot township in 1948 and began a long and successful career as a dairy farmer. He and Ruth married in 1949 and were married for 72 years. Abner retired from the dairy business in 1977.

Abner never really retired, though, and spent many productive years selling DeKalb corn and Alpine fertilizer to the farming community in the Kitchener Waterloo area. Abner was passionate about farming, particularly cropping and was a great source of advice and counsel to his fellow farmers and his customers.

Abner was also passionate about lawn bowling and spent many happy hours with his fellow lawn bowling enthusiasts at the New Hamburg Lawn Bowling Club, culminating in a headline in the New Hamburg Independent, titled “Martin wins again” of which he was very proud.

Abner was also a long-standing elder of the Shantz Mennonite church and along with Ruth, assisted at many church functions and funerals over the years.

Abner will be remembered by his family and all who knew him as an outstanding gentleman who always had time to talk, whether it was a business or political conversation or a chat with one of his grandchildren. His deep chuckle was always a sign that he was enjoying his time with you.

He will be sorely missed but his ever-present optimistic view of life brightened all of our days and will ensure that he will not be forgotten.

A small family service was held on January 2nd, 2022, with an interment following at Shantz Mennonite Church. The family intends to have a memorial service for Abner in the spring.

The family would also like to express thanks to the staff at Nithview Community – and especially Joy – for their excellent care.

As expressions of sympathy, donations would be accepted to the Mennonite Central Committee or the Nithview Community.

