Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Crime Stoppers Christmas Message

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On behalf of Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers, we would like to wish everyone a wonderful holiday season and a safe and prosperous New Year.

With the Holiday Season in full swing, Crime Stoppers would like to remind the community members to remain vigilant when they are shopping. Lock your vehicles and hide or remove any valuable items to prevent thieves from stealing them. Simply securing your vehicle and putting valuable out of sight will make it more difficult for would-be thieves to steal your vehicle or contents.

The festive season is a time of celebration. Be responsible- don’t drink and drive.

It is our wish that 2022 brings good health, happiness and safety for everyone in the community

Merry Christmas from Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Observer Staff
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Crime Stoppers Christmas Message

On behalf of Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers, we would like to wish everyone a wonderful holiday season and…
December 6, 2021
Read the full story

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Arson in Kitchener

MONDAY:  December 6, 2021                                Case # 1791               OFFENCE: Arson                                           DATE:   November 10, 2021 LOCATION:  KING STREET…
December 6, 2021
Read the full story

Report of property damage in Cambridge

MONDAY:  November 29, 2021                        Case # 1790               OFFENCE: Mischief to Property                      DATE:   October 19, 2021 LOCATION:  KING…
October 27, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0