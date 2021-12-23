Suspect tries to steal car with passenger inside

A scary situation ended safely for one North Perth resident after someone tried to steal their car … with them inside.

The Perth County OPP received a call on December 14 at approximately 8 a.m. after an unknown male suspect tried to steal a car that was running while it was warming up on Monument Road in Atwood.

The suspect entered the driver’s door, and put the car in reverse. That’s when he noticed an occupant in the back seat of the car. The suspect then fled the scene, returning to the vehicle that had dropped him off. The suspect vehicle was last seen driving south towards Monkton.

There was no violence in this incident, and the adult occupant of the vehicle was not injured.

The suspect is described as: a Caucasian male, thin, with a scruffy face (“5 o’clock shadow,” blond coloured), and wearing a black toque, grey sweater with no hood, black track pants, and red gloves with black spots.

The suspect vehicle is similar to a silver Nissan Altima or VW Jetta.

While it is uncommon for a person to be inside of a vehicle when someone attempts to steal it, stolen vehicle occurrences are occurring frequently, and even multiple times a week in Perth County, police said in a release. With the arrival of cold weather, police remind drivers to never leave a vehicle unlocked while warming it up.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

DECEMBER 15

8:49 PM | Waterloo Regional Police Service received a report of a break and enter in the area of William Street and Maple Street in Elmira. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

DECEMBER 16

4:19 PM | A break-in occurred in the area of Northfield Drive East and Jigs Hollow Road in Woolwich Township. As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with ‘break and enter,’ ‘possession of stolen property’ and ‘possession of a controlled substance.’ Members of the community are reminded that they can report suspicious activity anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

DECEMBER 18

2:35 AM | Two unknown suspects gained entry into a storage container at a business located on Sawmill Road in Woolwich Township. The first suspect was described as a white male, mid-40s, 5’10”, with an average build and thinning brown hair with a long pony tail. The male was wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, grey pants, and brown and black hiking boots. The second suspect was described as a white male, late-30s, 6-feet tall with a thin build and wearing a black hoodie, black and yellow work pants, and tan boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Members of the community are also encouraged to report any suspicious activity by contacting police or Crime Stoppers.

7:22 AM | Police received a report of a deer being struck by a vehicle travelling in the area of Notre Dame Drive and Carmel Koch Road in Wilmot Township.

8:00 AM | Sometime between Dec. 17 at approximately 5:30 p.m. and the time of the report, unknown suspect(s) gained entry into a business on Northside Drive in St. Jacobs. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole keys for multiple vehicles and stole three vehicles from the business. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Members of the community are also encouraged to report any suspicious activity by contacting police or Crime Stoppers.

2:24 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a single-vehicle collision in Wellesley Township. The driver was travelling east on Deborah Glaister Line near Manser Road when he lost control, left the roadway and collided with a tree. A 31-year-old Perth County man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing, and charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.