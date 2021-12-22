Santa Cruise

It was so good to see Santa Claus go through Maryhill on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 3:30 p.m.

The Maryhill Fire Truck could be heard as they escorted Santa Claus (aka Graham Snyder) through Maryhill. This year Santa threw candy canes out to the groups of children lining the parade route. Following behind Santa were the elves in a separate truck and wagon picking up food items from the curb. Santa made a slow tour through all the subdivisions in Maryhill with his elves. The procession then travelled into Bloomingdale and then onto Breslau.

This year again strict guidelines were in place. People had to remain at least 6 feet apart at all times (with the exception of those from the same household). You were asked to remain on your own property/driveway and if your home is not within the route to find a safe place to stand at least 2-3 meters from any other persons. Many people gathered in front and side of the Maryhill Mini-Mart and Voisin’s garage.

Non-perishable donations could be left at the end of your driveway, along the roadside then remain a minimum of 6 feet from the volunteers as they collect the donations. If you’re holding your donation or remain too close, unfortunately, they will have to skip your donation. Missed donations can be placed at the Breslau Fire Hall and will be picked up around 8:30 p.m. immediately after the cruise.

You are again asked not to approach their vehicles at any time and respect the safety of the volunteers, this includes Santa and his sleigh. They will not be accepting cash or cheque again this year. But donations can be made directly to The Food Bank of Waterloo Region on their website or cheques can be mailed to them. If you donate online or by mail, please comment on one of the South Woolwich Optimist posts with your donation amount or send them a message so that they can count it towards this event total.

The South Woolwich Optimist thank you for once again taking part in this annual event, though again different and supporting The Food Bank of Waterloo Region. The community thanks the South Woolwich Optimist Club for making this happen again this year and spreading some cheer and for Santa‘s elves for picking up the donations.