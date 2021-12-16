Trautwein, Ewald

Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Elmira LTC on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the age of 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Edith (Kawalski) Trautwein (1931 – 2017). Dear father of the late Rolf Trautwein (1950-2016) and his wife Margaret. Grandfather of Rebecca Trautwein and Erich Trautwein. He will be missed by his friends, and extended family. Ewald was married to Edith in 1949. They immigrated as a family to Canada in 1960. Ewald and Edith owned a sewing store in the Conestoga Mall. Ewald worked for Seagram’s as a tool and die maker until his retirement. They were avid readers and storytellers, loved gardening and the outdoors. They enjoyed traveling and exploring new cuisines, always ready to stop at a new German spot for schnitzel. Ewald loved watching his dear wife play piano as they shared such a love for music. He enjoyed the companionship of his feline friend, Pussy. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. At Ewald’s request, cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation or service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Chateau Gardens Auxilary or Community Care Concepts would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.