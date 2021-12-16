New long-term care home for St. Jacobs

A new long-term care facility in St. Jacobs is among three projects to receive new funding announced last week by the province. PeopleCare plans to build a new home in an as-yet announced location in the village in 2023.

Minister of Long-term Care Rod Phillips was in St. Jacobs December 9 to announce the funding of 448 new and upgraded beds in Waterloo Region. He was joined by Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris, Woolwich Mayor Sandy Shantz and peopleCare CEO Brent Gingerich.

“The addition of 364 new and 84 upgraded beds across Waterloo Region – 160 of those are going to be built at our brand-new facility right here in St. Jacobs and the remainder of the beds are going to be in two brand new homes in the region: 192 long term care beds at the peopleCare Cambridge facility and 96 beds being added to Schlegel Villages at Winston Park,” said Phillips.

“With today’s announcement that means there are 1,485 new and upgraded beds underdevelopment right here in the region, providing that safe, quality care that we need to.”

Shantz said the new facility in St. Jacobs fills a need in the community.

“This is an exciting announcement, not only for the township but also for the region. The beds are spread across the region, and we all know there are not enough beds for seniors who are looking for them. I’m particularly happy that we’re getting some beds here in Woolwich because we do very much need them,” she said.

This funding is part of the government’s $6.4 billion commitment to see more than 30,000 new long-term care beds by 2028, alongside 28,000 upgraded beds across Ontario. Locally, that includes funding for the peopleCare projects.

“PeopleCare is a family-owned organization and value-based organization. It was founded by my grandparents with our Mennonite roots over 50 years ago – we’ve made it our mission to care for others in the community,” said Gingerich, who is also chair of the Ontario Long Term Care Association.

“Our vision has been to change the world of senior living. To me, this award is an amazing opportunity to create a warm, and welcoming home to those unable to be cared for in their own homes.

“Building these long-term care homes gives us a chance to create jobs in the community, to hire more great people and we will work very hard to make this home a place where these caring, frontline workers feel engaged, valued and supported.”

Seven other homes previously have been allocated new or upgraded beds as part of the Ontario government’s long-term care modernization plan.

“PeopleCare has been caring for seniors in our community for many years. We’re very excited to build a home here in St. Jacobs, and I want to thank Mayor Shantz and their team for the ongoing support in enabling operators like peopleCare to increase capacity, modernize their homes and deliver care and outcomes that enhance experiences for residents and their families. We’re grateful for the government for understanding the sector’s pressures and taking action,” said Gingerich. “We look forward to working with you to get shovels in the ground on this exciting project.”