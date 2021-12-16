Franklin, Mildred “Kelly”
Mildred Arlene (Fennessy) Franklin, known to her friends as Kelly, passed away on December 11, 2021 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 85. Kelly went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family, after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her daughters Debra Franklin, Judy Franklin, and her son Brian Franklin; nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her late husband Roy Franklin, her daughter Lori Desousa, and her loving partner Ron Pullman. A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Evangelical Missionary Church, 2 First St. W, Elmira on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. with a time of fellowship to follow. Masks are mandatory and social distancing in effect. Please register your attendance by calling the Dreisinger Funeral Home at 519-669-2207. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Community Care Concepts or Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.