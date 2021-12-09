Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Showalter, Jason

Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the age of 65. Loving husband of Ada (Frey) Showalter. Dear father of Matthew (Barbara) Showalter of Elora, Joseph Showalter of Kenilworth, Grace (Tom) Huber of Palmerston, Ruth, Miriam, Luke (RosaLee), and Paul Showalter all of Elmira. Will be missed by eight grandchildren. Brother of Anna Mary (LeeRoy) Hensley, Lucinda (Edwin) Martin, Lloyd (Rachel) Showalter and brother-in-law of Irene Showalter. Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Vera (Beery) Showalter, brothers Joel and Wayne Showalter. Visitation took place on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Friday, December 3, 2021 from 12:30 – 4 p.m. at the home of Luke and RosaLee Showalter, 7584 Reid Woods Dr., Elmira. Family service was held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 9 a.m. at the home, then to Montrose Mennonite Meeting House for further service and burial. The service was by invitation only. The family wishes to express appreciation for all the support and prayers during this time. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Grand River ICU.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
