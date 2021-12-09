EDSS among high schools removing washroom doors

EDSS is among those high schools in the region where exterior doors have been removed from some bathrooms, the board citing safety concerns as the rationale.

Though some students and parents have challenged the decision, the Waterloo Region District School Board is going ahead with the policy approved last month by trustees.

The board declined to make available officials at EDSS or the administrative office, instead releasing a statement likening the changes to public washrooms in other facilities where privacy walls are in place at the entrance rather than doors.

“As part of ensuring student well-being we take safety concerns seriously. The decision to remove doors was in response to safety concerns raised by students and parents along with support from staff. Privacy is also a consideration and we have ensured that no one can see directly into the bathrooms. As we build new schools outer doors are not part of the bathroom designs, much like bathrooms in airports and malls,” the board said in email response to a request for interviews.

Some EDSS students last week expressed concerns about the changes they say were implemented without proper notification to students and parents. Doors were removed and, in cases where there were no privacy walls in place, mirrors were also removed to prevent passersby from being able to see in.

After declining interviews, the WRDSB communications office released a statement about the removal of washroom doors at high schools around the region, noting newer buildings have openings with a privacy wall that students go around to access the bathroom. The board did not address the fact that EDSS was built in 1939, with some later additions.

“Focusing on EDSS, there is an opening now with a privacy wall much like malls, On Route restaurants and airports.

“Mirrors were also removed because of vandalism and also privacy concerns. These are school decisions that are responding to the real concerns of students and parents.”

The board stated that the main reason for the removal of doors was due to safety concerns such as vandalism, vaping and as a way to reduce contact points between students entering or leaving the washroom.

“The reality is that there are safety concerns, there have been issues around vandalism and this decision was made so supervision monitors can hear the din of voices when students are congregating and smell vaping, which helps them respond to keep students safe. Again, our principals are responding to student and parent concerns about bathrooms as well as school council concerns.”

The board says it will continue to remove exterior doors to washrooms at other schools around the region.