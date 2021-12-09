A Christmas take on shepherd’s pie

So a lot of people right now are suffering from a condition officially called “Jingle Bell Brain” and if you have this, you will know.

If you’re like myself and work in the food industry then you may likely have an offshoot named simply “Turkey Brain.”

Christmas is a time of year where one talks of both turkey and shepherds, so here’s a recipe that combines the two. Don’t worry, no shepherds were harmed in the creation of this recipe!

The origins of shepherd’s pie go back to Ireland where, like many classic recipes, it was created to both utilize less desirable cuts of meat as well as either leftovers or trim from vegetables and the like. You may hear both the terms “shepherd” and “cottage” pies, which traditionally meant lamb- or beef-based. Now the terms are used fairly interchangeably, especially when we go off script and created one with turkey.

This version is meant to be healthier than the traditional, as turkey is of course leaner than most red meats and orange potatoes are said to be healthier than white, as well as providing fewer carbs.

Whatever you call it, it makes for a delicious one-pot dinner.

Turkey Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie Recipe by Chef Duff Christmas is a time of year where one talks of both turkey and shepherds, so here's a recipe that combines the two. Don't worry, no shepherds were harmed in the creation of this recipe! Ingredients 4 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut in 1-inch dice

1 cup 2% milk

3 Tbsp. butter or margarine

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme

1 tsp. fine sea salt

1 tsp cracked black pepper

2 lb lean ground turkey

2 cups finely diced white onions

1 cup finely diced carrots

1 cup finely diced celery

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 can of tomato & roasted red pepper soup

1 can of water

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 cup corn Directions Preheat oven to 425°F

Place sweet potatoes in saucepan with cold water to cover. Bring to a boil. Cook uncovered for 12 to 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Drain well. Return potatoes to saucepan. Place saucepan over low heat. Add milk, 2 Tbsp. of the butter/margarine and half each of thyme, salt and pepper. Using potato masher, mash to desired consistency. Cover with plastic wrap; set aside.

Heat large nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, add ground turkey. Cook, stirring often with back of wooden spoon to break meat up, for about 10 to 12 minutes or until cooked through. Transfer to bowl; set aside.

Wipe frying pan clean using a paper towel. Return to medium-high heat. Add remaining 1 Tbsp of butter/margarine; melt. Add remaining 1-1/2 tsp. thyme, onions, carrots, celery and garlic; cook for about 10 minutes or until vegetables are soft.

Transfer vegetables to a saucepan. Add cooked turkey, soup, Worcestershire, Dijon mustard and remaining 1/2 tsp. each salt and pepper. Bring to simmer over medium heat; cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Transfer turkey mixture to a 13 x 9-inch glass baking dish, levelling top. Top with corn. Spoon dollops of sweet potato mash all over; spread gently using a spoon until turkey mixture is completely covered.

Bake in centre of oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven; let stand 5 minutes before serving.