Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Arson in Kitchener

MONDAY:  December 6, 2021                                Case # 1791              

OFFENCE: Arson                                           DATE:   November 10, 2021

LOCATION:  KING STREET W and ONTARIO STREET N, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a fire that occurred in Kitchener. 

On November 10, 2021, at approximately 3:25 am, police received a report of a fire at the rear of a business in the area of King Street West and Ontario Street North. 

A wooden staircase was set on fire and was extinguished by Kitchener Fire Department.

Through investigation, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set. 

Police are looking to identify the individual in the following photos. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

Author
Observer Staff
