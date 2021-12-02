Horst, Florence (Martin)

Passed away peacefully at Groves Memorial Community Hospital on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of Daniel M. Horst for 68 years. Dear mother of James and Eileen Horst of Elmira, Vernon Horst of Elmira, (Erla 2020) and Amsey Brubacher of Wallenstein, Marlene and Gordon Frey of Drayton, Murray and Emma Horst of Teeswater, Donald and Mary Horst of Shelbourne, Sharon and Ernie Martin of Drayton, Wilma and Wayne Brubacher of Elmira, Willis and Erma Horst of Arthur, Nancy and Brian Martin of Elmira, Martha and Murrel Sauder of Wallenstein, and Florence and Oscar Gingrich of Elmira. Lovingly remembered by 66 grandchildren and 107 great-grandchildren. Survived by siblings Eileen Martin, Maryann Martin, Salome Martin, Almeda and Leonard Martin, Ruth and Leonard Metzger, brothers and sisters-in-law Carl Wideman, Harvey and Joyce Horst, Anna Horst, and Melinda Martin. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Nancy Martin, daughter Erla Brubacher (2020), grandchildren Glen Frey and Colleen Horst, brothers and sisters-in-law Delton Martin, Walter and Nancy Martin, Edward Martin, Stuart and Luella Martin, Nancy Wideman, brothers-in-law Leonard S. Martin, Oscar W. Martin, Edmund Martin, George Horst, and Ervin S. Martin. Family received friends and relatives on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at the home of Oscar Gingrich, 2764 Floradale Rd., Elmira. A family service will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9 a.m. at the home, followed by burial and public service at North Woolwich Mennonite Meeting House. A special thank you to her doctors and nurses for their kind care and support during her illness at Groves Memorial Community Hospital.