Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Martin, Reuben

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at his home, RR 3, Waterloo at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of Selina (Sittler) Martin. Dear father of Samuel and Edna Martin of RR 1, Mount Forest, Ruth and David Rudy of RR 2, Dobbinton, Noah and Almeda Martin of RR 3, Waterloo, Lydia and Amsey Martin of RR 1, Massey. Loved grandfather of 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Enoch B. and Lydia (Sauder) Martin, five sisters, one brother and one granddaughter. Viewing was held from 1-4 and 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the family home. A family service has taken place at 9 a.m. at the home on Friday, November 19, 2021 then to Conestoga Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
