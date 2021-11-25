Lester M. Bauman

1941 – 2021

Lester M. Bauman passed away suddenly at his home in Plum Coulee, MB, on Sunday November 21, 2021 at the age of 80 years.

He was born on May 9, 1941, to the late Urias and Hannah (Martin) Bauman. Lester was married on May 29, 1963 to Viola Weber, who predeceased him in 2005.

Lovingly remembered by his children, Delphine and Abe Plett of Loch Broom, NS, Leroy and Marilyn of Austin, MB; Bernice of Plum Coulee, MB, Keith and Kathy of Hawkesville, ON, Kevin and Cheryl of Wellesley, ON, Gerald and Valerie of Plum Coulee, MB, Marvin and Cheryl of Wallenstein, ON, Leon and Julia of Plum Coulee, MB, Milo of Plum Coulee, MB, Timothy and Carla of Plum Coulee, MB and Stephen of Elmira, ON. Also remembered by 40 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Brother to Ornan and Ethel Bauman, Elverne Bauman, Paul and Wilma Bauman, Grace Weber, Clarence and Vera Bauman and Anna Mary and Timothy Martin; Brother-in-law to Amzi and Erla Wideman, Harvey and Marie Weber, Edgar and Erma Weber, Marian Weber, Aden and Elsie Weber, Allan and Lorna Weber, Erma and Mahlon Martin, Aleda and Glen Martin and Earl and Joyce Weber. Predeceased by grandson, Travis Bauman, brother-in-law, Wayne Weber and sister-in-law, Eileen Wideman.

Lester and Viola and their family lived in the Elmira, ON area until 1975 when they moved to a new church outreach at Mine Centre, ON. There he enjoyed working in the logging industry. In 1985 they moved to the Winkler, MB area where he began General Metal Fabrication. He valued the many relationships that were formed over the years within each of these communities. Lester was a faithful member of the Horndean Mennonite Church.

Viewing will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-9:00 p.m. on Thursday November 25, 2021 at Zion Mennonite Church in Schanzenfeld, MB. Social distancing and the wearing of masks is encouraged. A private funeral service will take place on Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Zion Mennonite Church followed by interment at the Horndean Mennonite Church Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and posted on the Wiebe Funeral Homes Ltd. website. Call-in information is available from the family for anyone who is interested.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Faith Mission (FriedensBote) or Christian Aid Ministries.

Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler

In care of arrangements