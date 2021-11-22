Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Police Investigating Robbery of Motor Vehicle in Kitchener

MONDAY:  November 22, 2021                          Case # 1789              

OFFENCE: Robbery                                               DATE:   October 22, 2021

LOCATION:  OVERLEA DRIVE AND WESTMOUNT ROAD W, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a robbery involving a motor vehicle in Kitchener.

On October 22, 2021, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Overlea Drive and Westmount Road West for a report of a robbery.

The victim made arrangements to meet the suspects after posting a 2018 black Toyota Corolla for sale on a buy and sell website. During the interaction, the suspects stole the vehicle, and were last seen on Westmount Road West towards Queen’s Boulevard.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by the Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services.

The investigation is ongoing.

Author
Observer Staff
