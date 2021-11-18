Santa to run through Wellesley again this year

In what’s already a busy time of year for Saint Nick, he’ll be literally on the run November 28 during the second annual Santa run in Wellesley.

The goal is to have some holiday fun – dressing up as Santa or in Christmas garb, for instance – and raise some money for the township’s new recreation complex.

Inspired by the KW Santa run, avid runners Shauna Johnston and Carrie Harman launched the Wellesley iteration last year when the Kitchener event was cancelled. The popularity of the first outing prompted another again this year.

“We both like to run, and in 2019 we did the KW Santa run together. The following year, we would have loved to do it again – we were going to make it a normal event for us to participate in together – but there was no runs due to COVID. That’s what inspired us to do a run of our own right here at home,” said Johnston.

“Last year went well. Everybody liked it and had fun with it.”

The run will start at Wellesley Public School (1059 Queens Bush Rd.), and participants will be able to take part in a three- or five-kilometre route, depending on their preference. The plan is to run, walk or roll through town dressed as Santa Claus – or simply wearing some fun and festive attire – to bring cheer to those who take part or show up to watch. Things get underway at 10 a.m.

New this year is a registration fee of $25 (free for children) to help with the fundraising efforts, with swag bags still in the mix for participants.

“We have changed things this year. Last year was donations only – I think we raised just over $200, which last year we donated to the Lions Club. This year it was suggested that we do a registration fee,” she explained.

The event will go ahead whatever the weather, with participants advised to dress appropriately for what the day offers up.

To register, contact Johnston at sljohnston85@gmail.com.