Bearinger, Salome (Kraemer)

Passed away at Groves Memorial Community Hospital on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the age of 88 years. Wife of the late Cleason Bearinger (2014). Dear mother of David (Vera) Bearinger, Irene (John) Gingrich, Elmer (Elaine) Bearinger, Elsie (James) Martin, Edgar (Marlene) Bearinger, and Vernon (Colleen) Bearinger. Lovingly remembered by 33 grandchildren and 87 great-grandchildren. Sister of Edna Martin (the late Noah E.), sister-in-law of Agnes Kraemer (the late Ivan), Eva Bearinger (the late Abner), Annie Bowman (the late Emanuel), and Edna Martin (the late Orlan). She was predeceased by her son, Lester; three grandchildren: Fern Bearinger, Stuart Martin and Beverly Bearinger; her parents Daniel and Leavea (Martin) Kraemer; her brother Ivan, and brothers and sisters-in-law Noah and Lucinda Bauman, Abner Bearinger, Emanuel Bowman, and Orlan Martin. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 12 – 4 and 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Bearinger home, 1158 Wittick Road, RR 1, Elmira. A family service will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the home, followed by burial and further service at Elmira Mennonite Meeting House. Masks are required for viewing and funeral service.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
