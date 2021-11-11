Thur, Ronald “Ron”

After saying his goodbyes and surrounded by his family Ron passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the age of 87 years. He is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth Anne (Forwell) of 67 years. Beloved father of Susan Thur, Steven (Lois) Thur, Kathy Lynn (Joe) Martin and Laurie (Barry) Guild. He will be missed by his ten grandchildren Becky, Kyle, Chris, Holly, Ashley, Carla, Sarah, Adam, Mitchell and Matthew; nine great-grandchildren Alexander, Makenzie, Jaxson, Malia, Jamie, Ava, Imogen, Paisley, and Connor. Survived by his sister Grace Moyer, brother Walter (Dianne) and sister Phyllis Gorman; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Emma (Klinck) and Wilfred Thur, sister Margaret Floto, brothers-in-law Jack Moyer and James Gorman. Ron spent 14 years trucking with W. Thur and Sons before joining Elmira Real Estate which he managed for 38 years. Ron was a member of the Elmira Lions Club for 50 years. He was given the Melvin Jones Award. He was a member of the Real Estate Board and Elmira Businessmen’s Association. One of his favourite spots was Gooselake Hunt Club being an active member for 65 years. Fishing, another passion, took him far and wide. Ron spent 30 years with Birdland Homes and took great pride in the development. Ron enjoyed curling and golf in Elmira, clearing the fields of rocks for fairways in it’s early stages of the golf course. After retiring, he was able to really enjoy time with family and friends at their cottage on Lake Huron. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses, caregivers and friends who helped and supported the family in allowing Ron to fulfill his wish to live out his days at his residence. He has requested cremation and no visitation. A private family gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation for equipment or Grand River Hospital Foundation – Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.