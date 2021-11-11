Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Chocolate and cheese for a change

 Nobody likes change. Even good change can be stressful. Although loose change is always a great thing to find!

Two things that also start with a “Ch” sound are chocolate and cheese, which of course makes you think, “how could I eat chocolate and cheese at the same time?”

The answer of course is chocolate-cheesecake squares!

To melt chocolate I’m not a big fan of doing it in the microwave, as it tends to get scorched and requires a lot of nuking in small increments, and stirring in between.

What’s more efficient is to place in a stainless bowl cut up pieces and put on top of a pot of simmering but not boiling water and allow to melt gently, stirring occasionally with a spatula.

When this comes out of the oven and cools completely you can cut into squares and pick up with your fingers like a brownie! How exciting is that?

It’s far less cumbersome than a typical sticky cheesecake, which can be problematic to serve.

Chocolate-Cheesecake Squares
Chocolate-Cheesecake Squares

Recipe by Chef Duff

Ingredients

  • 4-1/2 cups chocolate graham crack crumbs

  • 2/3 cup melted butter

  • 2 pkg. cream cheese (room temp)

  • 3/4 cup brown sugar

  • 1/3 cup cornstarch

  • 2 eggs

  • 1 cup sour cream

  • 2 tsp. vanilla

  • 8 oz. dark chocolate, melted

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 F.
  • In a bowl, combine crumbs and butter until blended: press into greased 9 x 9 cake pan. Bake for about 10 min and set aside.
  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth; beat in cornstarch until blended. Beat eggs, one at a time. Beat in sour cream then vanilla until blended. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the chocolate.
  • Pour into baked crust and spread evenly.
  • Bake for about 15-20 minutes or until edges are puffed and centre is slightly jiggly. Let cool completely in pan on rack. Will keep refrigerated up to two days.
Author
Chef Duff
Chef Bruce Duff is the operator of "Chef Duff at RiverSong" Banquet Hall, Cafe and Culinary Centre just outside of St. Jacobs. Since completing his training at Humber College in Toronto, Chef Duff has been an incumbent at many local establishments including Westmount Gold Club, Conestoga College as well as The Walper and Huether hotels.
