Chocolate and cheese for a change

Nobody likes change. Even good change can be stressful. Although loose change is always a great thing to find!

Two things that also start with a “Ch” sound are chocolate and cheese, which of course makes you think, “how could I eat chocolate and cheese at the same time?”

The answer of course is chocolate-cheesecake squares!

To melt chocolate I’m not a big fan of doing it in the microwave, as it tends to get scorched and requires a lot of nuking in small increments, and stirring in between.

What’s more efficient is to place in a stainless bowl cut up pieces and put on top of a pot of simmering but not boiling water and allow to melt gently, stirring occasionally with a spatula.

When this comes out of the oven and cools completely you can cut into squares and pick up with your fingers like a brownie! How exciting is that?

It’s far less cumbersome than a typical sticky cheesecake, which can be problematic to serve.

Chocolate-Cheesecake Squares Recipe by Chef Duff Ingredients 4-1/2 cups chocolate graham crack crumbs

2/3 cup melted butter

2 pkg. cream cheese (room temp)

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup cornstarch

2 eggs

1 cup sour cream

2 tsp. vanilla

8 oz. dark chocolate, melted Directions Preheat oven to 325 F.

In a bowl, combine crumbs and butter until blended: press into greased 9 x 9 cake pan. Bake for about 10 min and set aside.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth; beat in cornstarch until blended. Beat eggs, one at a time. Beat in sour cream then vanilla until blended. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the chocolate.

Pour into baked crust and spread evenly.

Bake for about 15-20 minutes or until edges are puffed and centre is slightly jiggly. Let cool completely in pan on rack. Will keep refrigerated up to two days.