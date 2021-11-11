Chocolate and cheese for a change

Nobody likes change. Even good change can be stressful. Although loose change is always a great thing to find!
Two things that also start with a “Ch” sound are chocolate and cheese, which of course makes you think, “how could I eat chocolate and cheese at the same time?”
The answer of course is chocolate-cheesecake squares!
To melt chocolate I’m not a big fan of doing it in the microwave, as it tends to get scorched and requires a lot of nuking in small increments, and stirring in between.
What’s more efficient is to place in a stainless bowl cut up pieces and put on top of a pot of simmering but not boiling water and allow to melt gently, stirring occasionally with a spatula.
When this comes out of the oven and cools completely you can cut into squares and pick up with your fingers like a brownie! How exciting is that?
It’s far less cumbersome than a typical sticky cheesecake, which can be problematic to serve.
Chocolate-Cheesecake Squares
Ingredients
4-1/2 cups chocolate graham crack crumbs
2/3 cup melted butter
2 pkg. cream cheese (room temp)
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup cornstarch
2 eggs
1 cup sour cream
2 tsp. vanilla
8 oz. dark chocolate, melted
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 F.
- In a bowl, combine crumbs and butter until blended: press into greased 9 x 9 cake pan. Bake for about 10 min and set aside.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth; beat in cornstarch until blended. Beat eggs, one at a time. Beat in sour cream then vanilla until blended. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the chocolate.
- Pour into baked crust and spread evenly.
- Bake for about 15-20 minutes or until edges are puffed and centre is slightly jiggly. Let cool completely in pan on rack. Will keep refrigerated up to two days.