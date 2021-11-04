These energy bites are delicious and easy to make

Different types of food can give you different types of energy. Sweet foods such as cookies and candy give you a lot of energy, and fast — but that energy lasts for only a little bit of time, since sugar moves quickly through your body. But foods such as these energy bites that combine complex carbohydrates (oats!), protein (nut butters!), and fiber (oats and nut butters!), as well as some sugar give you longer-lasting energy. Power up!
Cranberry-Almond No-Bake Energy Bites
Servings
12bites
Ingredients
3/4 cup (2 1/4 ounces) old-fashioned rolled oats
1/3 cup peanut, almond, or sunflower butter
1/3 cup sliced almonds
1/3 cup dried cranberries
2 tablespoons honey
1/8 teaspoon salt
Directions
- Stir all the ingredients in a bowl with rubber spatula until well combined.
- Use your wet hands to roll the mixture into 12 balls (about 1 tablespoon each). Place the balls on a plate and cover with plastic wrap.
- Refrigerate the balls until firm, at least 30 minutes.
Notes
- You can add 1 tablespoon of chia seeds or ground flax seed to oat mixture in Step 1, if desired. Energy bites can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to three days.