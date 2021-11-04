Francis Jean Swartz

November 8, 1931 – October 18, 2021

Jean Swartz of Conestogo passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s General Hospital on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the age of 89 just shy of her 90th birthday.

Jean was kind, compassionate and strong, with a love for her family, gardening and cooking Sunday family dinner. The gathering of family warmed her heart and they stood by her side as she fought and survived breast cancer.

Beloved wife of the late Robert Swartz (1994). Dear mother of Cindy Swartz (Kevin) and Penny Swartz (Chris). She will be greatly missed by grandchildren Tamara (Mitchell), Christopher, Rebecca, Kyle, Ashley, Tyson and great grandchildren Grayson, Kayden, Nicholas, Brody and Pacey, along with her siblings Shirley (Nick), John, Raymond, Gord (Doreen) and Darlene (Len).

Predeceased by her sons Bruce and Barry Swartz, her sisters Betty, Dorothy, Helen, her brother George and parents Frank and Mary Olienick.

Jean’s family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, on what would have been her 90th birthday, Monday, November 8, 2021, visitation from 12 – 12:45 p.m., memorial service to be held at 1:00 p.m. with a reception following.

If desired, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or Canadian Breast Cancer Society.

The family would like to thank the staff of the 4th floor at St. Mary’s General Hospital.