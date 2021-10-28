Weber, Gladys Irene (nee Dedels)

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the age of 98. Beloved wife of 62 years of the late Robert Bingeman Weber. Loving mother of Judy (Bob) Reist, Bobby (Lori) Weber, Susan (the late Carl) O’Toole and Tom (Corrie) Weber. Cherished grandma of Steve Reist (Jen Yessis), the late Terri Lynn (Pat George and Jen Yagar), Shawna and Steve Weber, Ryan O’Toole (Vanessa), Jen (Jeremy) Barrett, Katie O’Toole (Will), Megan Weber (Bryan), Jeff Weber, and Kristie (Tyler) Downie.Treasured great-grandma of Second Lieutenant Nathan George and Dan George, Charlie and Andy Reist, Teagan O’Toole, and Luke and Charlee Downie. Survived by two sisters Doras (the late Myron) Stevanus and Ruth (the late Vernon) Shantz. Predeceased by parents Norman and Laura Dedels, brother Edward (Eleanor), sisters Erma (Fred) Cressman and Thelma (Elton) Randall. She lived on the family farm in Bloomingdale for 53 years, where she and Bob raised their four children. The farm was always open to family and friends, and will hold a special place for all who visited. Following their move to Waterloo, they were able to spend more time at their cottage in Oliphant, enjoying the beauty of the north. Here they experienced fun times with all of their family and friends. Irene was active in Bloomingdale United Church, UCW, Girl’s Club, Sunday School and Choir, as well as serving on many committees. She was also a charter member of Bloomingdale Women’s Institute for 71 years and was very involved in many levels of this organization. A most enjoyable time was spent as secretary-treasurer of the Erland Lee (Museum) Home in Stoney Creek, home of the founder of the W.I. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held at Bloomingdale Mennonite Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Erland Lee (Museum) Home or a charity of your choice (cards available at the funeral home). Visit Henry Walser Funeral Home’s website for Irene’s memorial.