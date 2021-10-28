Mildred MacFarlane, B.A.
Peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in Elmira, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Robert “Bob” MacFarlane for 57 years. Loving mother of Kent (Kelly) and Scott (Fiona); and adoring grandma to Sarah and Melanie; Graeme and Iain. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Wilma (Koenig) Fuerst, and two brothers in infancy. Visitation and funeral service took place at Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira, followed by interment in Elmira Union Cemetery. A livestream of the funeral service will be available to view on Mildred’s tribute page of the funeral home website.