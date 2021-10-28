Martin, Daniel
Suddenly on Sunday, October 24, 2021 as the result of an accident, Daniel Martin of RR 2, West Montrose, age 76. Husband of Esther (Bowman) Martin. Father of Rebecca and Edwin Martin of St. Jacobs, Aden and Lydia Martin of Matheson, Alvin and Irene Martin of Matheson, Isaiah and Anna Martin of Englehart, Henry and Maryann Martin of Val Gagne, Oscar and Ruth Martin of West Montrose. Also survived by 23 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Brother of Ada (Mrs. Mervin) Martin, Orvie and Maryann Martin, Mary Martin, all of West Montrose. Predeceased by parents Ceranus and Melinda (Shantz) Martin, his first wife Lydia (Brubacher) Martin (2015), daughter Hannah Martin, one granddaughter, one great-granddaughter, sister Susannah and Elo Martin, and brother-in-law Mervin Martin. Visiting took place at the family home, 1230 Jigs Hollow Road, West Montrose on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 5 – 8 p.m., and on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 12 – 4 and 5 – 7 p.m. A family service will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the home, followed by burial and public service in Winterbourne Mennonite Cemetery.