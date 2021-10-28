Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Martin, Amsey B.

Passed away peacefully at Freeport Hospital and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the age of 80 years. Loving husband of Mabel (Bauman) Martin for 58 years. Dear father of Fred (Judy) Martin of West Montrose, Brian (Ann) Martin of Waterloo, Brent (Janice) Martin of Waterloo, Kristine (Cliff) Martin of Drayton, and Andrew (Teresa) Martin of Elmira. Lovingly remembered by 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Will be missed by siblings Edna and Gordon Martin, Aleda and Aden Weber, Oscar and Joan Martin, Eileen and Glen Weber. Lovingly remembered by in-laws Beatrice Bauman (the late Ron), Ruth Weber (the late Melvin), David and Jean Bauman, and Dorothy Weber (the late Enoch). Predeceased by parents Simon and Adeline Martin, and brother-in-law Ernest Bauman. Amsey was born and lived all his life on the family farm. His heart was in the land and with his community, which extended far. He will be remembered for his quick sense of humour and keen interest in people’s lives. The family received relatives and friends on Monday, October 25, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Crystal View Mennonite Church, 2167 Floradale Rd. Floradale. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Crystal View Mennonite Church. An interment followed in Crystal View Mennonite Cemetery. The family also invites you to view a livestream of the service available at
crystalview.sermon.net or on Amsey’s tribute page of the Dreisinger Funeral Home website. Donations to Christian Aid Ministries would be appreciated by the family, and may be made through the funeral home.

