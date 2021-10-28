Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Hilda (2020) and Edmund (2000) Cassel

In our hearts you hold a place,
no one else can ever fill.
The memories, jokes and stories are
warmly lingering still.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
but you didn’t go alone,
For part of us went with you,
the day God took you home.
We thank God he made you our
parents and grandparents because
you filled our homes with love.

We hope you are still enjoying many good card games and telling stories with friends and family there with you of times missed here on Earth.

May you continue to dance under the “Crystal Chandeliers” until we meet again.

