Halloween the perfect time for bat wings

OK, I tricked you. We’re actually making chicken wings, not bat wings, but hopefully it got your attention!

Contrary to popular belief, Halloween is not cancelled this year, so I just thought we’d have a little fun. This makes a great snack for your Halloween weekend.

The original commercial chicken wing was actually the Buffalo wing. Again also chicken and not buffalo the animal, but Buffalo the city.

They were the first to think of taking what was essentially a chicken byproduct used for soup stock and make into a continuously growing industry.

The idea is to pre-mix breading ingredients together and toss the damp wings into it so it sticks (kinda like “shake ‘n’ bake”) well.

Then we bake them on a tray instead of frying, for the illusion of healthiness.

They should get nice and crispy!

For the finish, and this is an old Buffalo trick, you toss the wings while still hot in the hot sauce and then slowly add in cubes of cold butter and just let it blend in while tossing the wings. This will create a nice, creamy texture.

If you were to melt the butter prior and then toss them, the sauce would then be greasy. Not only undesirable but would look scary, unless that’s what you’re going for!

Pin Print Red, White & Blue Bat Wings Recipe by America's Test Kitchen Wings 2 lbs Ingredients 2lb wings

Breading:

1 cup flour

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/2 tsp. cayenne

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. ground sage

1 tsp. celery salt

Sauce:

1/2 cup Louisiana hot sauce

2 Tbsp. vinegar

1/4 cup blue cheese dressing

2 Tbsp. butter cubes Directions Rinse wings in cold water.

Combine breading mix together and coat wings well with.

Spread out evenly on well oiled baking sheet.

Spray each wing well with cooking spray.

Bake in 400F oven for 20 minutes or crispy brown.

Toss in bowl with hot sauce and vinegar.

Blend in butter and blue cheese while mixing and place on plates.