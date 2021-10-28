Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
A Card of Thanks

Dorothy Leibold

The family of the late Dorothy Leibold wishes to thank family and friends for their kind thoughts, prayers, floral tributes and donations made in memory of Mom. A special thank you to Mom’s neighbours and friends who stopped for a brief visit on their walks when mom was outside or made a phone call to keep in touch. These times were very important to Mom and kept her in touch during the past few years and allowed her to live out her life in her own home as per her wishes. We can not thank you enough. Thanks to the Kiwanis Drivers and Foodland who also helped Mom keep her independence. We extend our thanks and appreciation to Dreisingers Funeral Home for their guidance and care and also Rev. Dr. Julianne Barlow for the service of celebration of Life that truly reflected our mom’s life.


With gratitude Diane, Joan, Leone, Paul and families

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
