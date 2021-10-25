Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Dedication of St. Boniface, Breslau

byDiane Strickler
October 25, 2021
The Blessing and Dedication of the New St. Boniface Catholic Elementary School in Breslau to place on Thursday, October 21 at 4:30 p.m.  The Liturgy took place in the gym with staff, special guests and invited visitors.  Presider for the Liturgy was Most Rev. Wayne Lobsinger, with pastor Father Grayson Hope and Spiritual Animator Father Joseph de Viveros.  Special guests were Director of Education Loretta Notten, Jeanne Gravelle, Vice-chair for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board and Superintendent Jennifer Ritsma.  Music was by performed by Rob Grundy and Shannon Penney.  Principal Marylin Dawson welcomed all present before the Liturgy began. 

There had been much controversy over the new school being built in Breslau and the closing of the school in Maryhill.  In January 2013 the Ministry of Education announced funding for a new school in Breslau under the Liberal McGuinty government.  The Ministry funding was to build a new 250 pupil school in Breslau with no chance of updating St. Boniface in Maryhill.

The First Public Meeting was held in March 20, 2013 held at St. Boniface School with the second public meeting on April 10, 2013 at the Breslau Community Centre. May 27th 2013 the Waterloo Catholic District School Board of Trustees voted to close St. Boniface School in Maryhill and relocate to Breslau.

A peaceful protest was held on Monday, June 24th in front of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board Office on Weber Street in Kitchener but to no avail.  The New St Boniface School in Breslau opened for Staff and Students on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Author
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.



