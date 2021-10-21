Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Noella Moulden (Vallee)

Cassandra Merlihan
October 20, 2021
Noella Moulden (Vallee)
Dec. 25, 1947 – Oct. 14, 2021

Noella passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of  her family on October 14, 2021 after a long, valiant  battle with cancer, faced with courage and grace.  Noella will be deeply missed by her husband Ken, daughter Nicole Clemmer, her husband Chad and granddaughters Lindsay, Madeleine, Chloe, Amy and Ali. Predeceased by her parents Paul and Yvonne Vallee, brother Samuel Vallee and sister-in-law Suzanne Lambert.

Noella was a proud woman and loved life. A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who often put others’ needs ahead of her own. She enjoyed a life full of friendship, laughter, travel, golf and, for the last eight years, living next to and watching her grandbabies grow into young women. Above all, she will be remembered for her courage and fight until she could fight no more.

The family wishes to thank the staff and doctors at the Juravinski Cancer Centre for their care and support as well as Dr. Feng, our family doctor. Thank you also to our family and friends who have been so kind and supportive over the past nine years.

In keeping with Noella’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. Interment at the Elmira Union Cemetery will be at a later date, with close family in attendance. A celebration of life will take place at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society for Ovarian Cancer Research, or a charity of your choice.

