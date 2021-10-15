Catholic Women’s League Meeting

Monthly meetings of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League have begun and are taking place in the church. Adoration and Mass preceeds the meetings. The meeting took place on Tuesday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m. by Father Grayson Hope. Mass intentions were for the Living and Deceased members of the St. Boniface CWL.

CORRESPONDENCE: The newsletter “Mission News” was received from the Camboni Missionaries.

COMMUNITY LIFE & COMMUNICATIONS: The new St. Boniface School in Breslau will be blessed on Thursday Oct. 21st at 4:30 p.m. by Bishop Wayne Lobsinger.

The parish is now responsible for the teaching of the sacraments to the students. The Sacramental Preparation Instructors will be receiving books for Reconciliation and 1st Communion for the students shortly. A picture missal will also be purchased.

2022 Membership’s are now due. Members who pay their membership before December 31, 2021 will be eligible for a draw for a gift card.

The 6th annual Gift Card fundraiser will be taking place again this year before November 14th . Payment can be place in an envelope with your order form and marked for CWL fundraiser or given to Helen or Jackie Peacock. You are asked to give special consideration to the Woolwich Community Services Annual Christmas Drive and purchase an extra gift card or more. When the donated cards are received they can be dropped off in the collection basket, at the Rectory or placed under the tree at church. This year there will be an Early Bird Draw if paid orders are submitted by November 7, 2021 – 8 pm. for a chance to win a Gift Card of your choice.

NEW BUSINESS: The new National Catholic Women’s League theme for this year is “Catholic & Living it – based on the Trinity”.

The 2022 C.W.L. Diocesan Convention will be held on May 13-15 at the Sheraton Hotel in Hamilton.

The Virtual Spiritual Day will be held on Our Lady of Guadalupe on December 12, 2021.

Information on the proposed Increased Per Capita Fee which would take place in 2023 and Amendments to the Constitution & Bylaws were handed out. Discussion will take place at the February meeting with the vote sent into the Provincial Office.