Woolwich Youth Centre to reopen Friday on a limited basis

Closed since early in the pandemic, the Woolwich Youth Centre is set to open at week’s end. That means local young people can look forward to the return of the shared space where they can safely hangout, do homework, play video games and the like.

With instructors on site, teens will have the opportunities to do crafts, get homework help and utilize Apple computers. Woolwich Community Services, which operates the facility, is looking forward to reopening the doors. There will be the now-familiar pandemic protocols in place, including inoculation requirements.

“They’d have to be vaccinated if they’re 12 and over, Grade 6 and up. Currently it’s a drop-in [program]; we have computers and games. We have two Apple computers and we have games, and a staff member is there,” noted Tina Reed, the community support coordinator for Woolwich Community Services. “They can just kind of come, hang out and use the computers for school or whatever they need.”

Located at the Woolwich Memorial Centre, the youth centre reopens for drop-ins tomorrow (October 15) for teens, giving them a safe after-school space.

Any young people looking to take the babysitting course offered at WMC in-person or online can contact Reed to get the course paid for.

“We’re trying to think of different ways to support the youth in our community and families that are low-income. We’re hoping, even if it’s just a little bit, that being able to pay for this for them would be helpful”

The Woolwich Youth Centre will be open for drop-in visits Mondays and Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m. and every other Saturday, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.