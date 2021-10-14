Shantz, Steven Andrew

Steven passed away suddenly in a boating accident on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the age of 24. Grieving his loss are Steven’s parents Kevin and Sharon Shantz; his sisters and brothers – Beth, Tory (Dan Green), Alex (Ellen) and Matt; grandparents Lyall and Ruth Shantz, and Christina McKenzie; and many extended family. He was predeceased by his grandfather Frank McKenzie. Steven was an energetic man who was hard-pressed to stand still for very long. Possessing a sharp mind, he loved the mental challenge of sorting out electrical circuits in his work as an electrician with The Bold Group in Kitchener. He also enjoyed debating about theological and political ideas, and playing all kinds of games. He had a real compassion for people, was quick to befriend strangers and lend a helping hand to anyone who asked. Steven loved all things Scottish, music of almost every kind, and the outdoors – especially boating and rambling. He was a veteran of many canoe trips and loved Algonquin Park. Somehow, it seems fitting that his last hours in this world were spent doing what he loved. The family welcomed everyone to a visitation and viewing on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 2- 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. at Wallenstein Bible Chapel, 4522 Herrgott Rd., Wallenstein. A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Saturday October 9, 2021 at Wallenstein Bible Chapel, followed by interment in Hawkesville Cemetery. The service was livestreamed and can be accessed on Steven’s tribute page of the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to either Ray of Hope or Beside Peaceful Waters Counselling Service would be appreciated, and can be made through the funeral home.