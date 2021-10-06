Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
First Holy Communion

Father Grayson Hope had a special Mass at 11:30 a.m. on October 3rd just for 20 students and their families.  A very different year again this year with the pandemic.   This was a make-up celebration as the students should have made their First Holy Communion in May.  This group all received their instructions virtually during this past year thanks to Sacramental Preparation Leaders,  Lisa Hodgkinson, Angela McLean and Father Hope.

The young ladies were in their beautiful white dresses and the boys all looked so handsome despite the rain and the cold weather.

The families were asked to sit as close to the front of the altar as they could.  The pews are all taped off for self-distancing and everyone wore masks. The young people sat with their families with the First Communicant sitting at the end if their pew near the centre aisle.  Each child went up slowly pew by pew on their own to receive the Holy Eucharist, with the families following once each child had received their First Communion.   The Readings and Petitions were given by Angela McLean with organist Theresa Bauer singing the Responsorial Psalm. 

Following Mass each child received a First Communion certificate from the parish commemorating their special day. Scapulars donated by the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League will be presented to each student at a later date.

Congratulations to the First Communicants: Jacob Cameron, Samantha DeSousa, Alexander Fedy, Danika Flores, Henrik Gibbons, Ashlyn Grubb, Marcus Harris, Jonah Kurtz, Carine Lillie, Mason Luis, Dominic Lyon, Gabriella McArthur, Elsie McArthur, Samantha Maric, Izabella Michaelides, Brooklyn Offak, Mateo Soares, Tristan Treutlein, Ruby Young, Lauren Zehr.

Author
Diane Strickler
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.
