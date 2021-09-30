Shantz, Joyce Marie (Drexler)

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the age of 82. Loved Mother of Bruce (Laurie) Shantz, Michael (Darlene) Shantz, Brenda Shantz (Ayana), Susan Shantz, David Shantz and Mary Anne (Dino) DiFruscia. Loving Grandmother of Amy (Greg) Thompson, Brad, Ryan (Brad), and Greg Shantz, Jason (Meg) and Sydney DiFruscia, Kaitlin (Cory), Kendra and Jordan Mills and Zane Hutchinson. Great-grandmother of Lily and Austin Thompson, Owen Flood and Ivy DiFruscia. Joyce is predeceased by her husband Bill (March 2020), father Charles Drexler and mother Mary. She is also survived by family, Deanna Nimmo, Betty (Jack) Strauss, Helen (Gord) Beal, Marg Bisch (Paul), Charles (Jan) Drexler and Bob (Bev) Drexler. Joyce was a very loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother and attending any activity her grandchildren were involved in or having them visit and spend time at her home. Joyce was a lifelong resident of Elmira and dedicated much of her life to supporting many volunteer activities in the town. She was a long-time active member of the CWL, 4-H leader, Girl Guide leader, a volunteer for many years with the Elmira Maple Syrup festival committee organizing the sugar bush tours and being an office volunteer at Woolwich Community Services. Joyce was well known working at the Sears Order Office with her parents, being a mutual seller at the Elmira Raceway and for many years being an office manager for the Elmira Chamber of Commerce. She also enjoyed being a tour guide for the Elmira area through the years. Anyone who knew Joyce, knew how much she loved a telephone chat or a carport visit. She truly enjoyed connecting with people throughout the town. Her presence within the community will be truly missed. At her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral visitation or funeral service. A celebration of her life will take place with a private family celebration. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Woolwich Community Services would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.