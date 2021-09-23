Man charged with murder in death of one-year-old child

A 31-year-old Wellesley man is facing first-degree murder charges following the death of a one-year old child in Wellesley Township.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a residence on Powell Road in Wellesley Township at about 9 p.m. on September 18 for a report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers located a one-year-old child deceased.

The victim’s father was arrested in connection with the death. He is facing a charge of first-degree murder as the investigation continues.

Members of Waterloo Regional Police Service’s major crime, general investigations and forensic identification units are continuing to investigate the incident, though police are not looking for any additional suspects.

SEPTEMBER 15

8:56 AM | Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a break and enter at a business on King Street, St. Jacobs. The previous morning at approximately 3:30 a.m., unknown suspects forced entry to a sea container on the property. The suspects stole property that belonged to the business owner. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

SEPTEMBER 16

4:38 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Northfield Drive and Sandy Hills Drive in Woolwich Township for a single-vehicle collision. The driver of a grey Audi lost control of their vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and strike a hydro pole. No one was injured. As a result of the collision the driver was charged with ‘careless driving.’

9:02 PM | Police responded to a minor collision between two vehicles travelling on Arthur Street South. There were no injuries.

SEPTEMBER 17

5:23 AM | Someone filed a complaint that his wallet was stolen from his vehicle that was parked at an address on Lerch Road in Woolwich Township. Police have no suspects just now.

SEPTEMBER 18

10:30 AM | A 29-year-old Elmira man faces several charges following a collision in Kitchener. Emergency services responded to a collision in the area of Victoria Street South and Fischer Hallman Road, where a vehicle travelling south on Victoria Street struck a cyclist. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The cyclist was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At approximately 10:45 a.m., the driver of the suspect vehicle was involved in a second collision in the area of Bearinger Road and Westmount Road North in Waterloo. The vehicle struck another vehicle stopped at a light from behind. As a result of the collision, the Elmira man has been charged with ‘impaired driving by drug,’ ‘dangerous driving,’ ‘dangerous driving cause bodily harm’ and ‘fail to remain.’

SEPTEMBER 19

12:30 PM | A 72-year-old Cambridge man was injured in a snowmobile collision in the area of Vance Road and Shantz Station in Woolwich Township. Emergency crews were called to the scene when the snowmobile he was driving in a field flipped over. The man was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.

SEPTEMBER 21

10:30 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report of an injured person below the David Street Bridge, in the Elora Gorge. Emergency services attended and located the individual without vital signs. They were pronounced deceased at scene. Wellington County OPP along with the Wellington County OPP Crime Unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario (OCCO) are currently investigating the death.