St. Boniface CWL

byDiane Strickler
September 20, 2021
It has been several months since the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League were together but that changed when they met on Tuesday evening September 14th.  The meeting was held in church at 7:30 p.m.  Adoration and Mass preceeded the meeting at 6:00 p.m. by Father Grayson Hope. Mass intentions were for the Living and Deceased members of the St. Boniface CWL. 

Meetings will now take place on the 2nd Tuesdays of the month following Adoration and Mass.

CORRESPONDENCE:  There was quite a bit of correspondence since last March. It will be gone through and any requesting donations will be dealt with.

COMMUNITY LIFE & COMMUNICATIONS:  School is closed for good now.  But a historical plaque has been placed on the outside.

CARD CONVENOR: -Since June 11, 2020 to August 26th, 2021  – 23 sympathy, 2 thinking of you, 1- 50th anniversary and 1- 60th anniversary card had been sent.

NEW BUSINESS: The giving tree and clothing tree (hats, mitts, gloves & socks) will continue again this year at Christmas time.

Provincial Council is requesting an increase to membership fees.  A vote will be taken at the February meeting and sent into provincial.

Next meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12th at 7:30 p.m.  Place to be determined.  All ladies and young girls are welcome.

Father Hope gave the ladies a blessing before leaving.

Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.
