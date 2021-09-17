Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
End of an era in Maryhill

byDiane Strickler
September 17, 2021
The end of June St. Boniface School Maryhill closed its doors for good. However,  we are very pleased to say that some of the school plaques that hung in the hallway have been donated to the Maryhill Historical Society.  This includes the 2 plaques from the South Woolwich Optimist Club.   Some of the plaques will be hung on the wall upstairs along with a tin ceiling tile that had been donated earlier.  These are all with the school display.  We are hoping once the society is open former students and families will come to enjoy the hard work that has been done these past years in the Edward Halter House.

Clare Mann morning and lunch hour supervisor for 13 years (and former student) holds two plaques and daughter Cassie holds the two plaques that has her name on them. Maryhill Historical Society president Tom Schell is behind them to accept the plaques.
St. Boniface School Custodian Mary Ann Haelzle holding two of the plaques that will be donated to the Maryhill Historical Society.
Author
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler is a life-long member of the Maryhill community. She leads the Genealogy/Archives and a member of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill community committees formed in 1977.
