End of an era in Maryhill

The end of June St. Boniface School Maryhill closed its doors for good. However, we are very pleased to say that some of the school plaques that hung in the hallway have been donated to the Maryhill Historical Society. This includes the 2 plaques from the South Woolwich Optimist Club. Some of the plaques will be hung on the wall upstairs along with a tin ceiling tile that had been donated earlier. These are all with the school display. We are hoping once the society is open former students and families will come to enjoy the hard work that has been done these past years in the Edward Halter House.
Historical Society Award
