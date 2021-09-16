The latest changes to the provincial government’s Moving Ontarians More Safely Act mean all roadside driver’s licence suspensions for motorists charged with stunt driving have now increased to 30 days from seven under section 172 of the Highway Traffic Act and Ontario Regulation 455-07.

That change follows the July 1 implementation of the Moving Ontarians More Safely Act (MOMS Act), which increased penalties for drivers who engage in dangerous behaviours on roadways, including stunt driving.

Some of the changes include:

Stunt driving charges will apply to motorists who travel 40 km/hr over the posted speed limit on roadways that have a limit under 80 km/hr.

For racing and stunt driving, vehicle impoundments increased to 14 days from seven.

Increased penalties for those convicted of street racing or stunt driving.

In a release, Waterloo Regional Police say they’re committed to targeting the so-called “fatal four” offences: impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

In 2020, speed was the primary factor in seven fatalities on Waterloo Region roadways. Last year, Waterloo Regional Police charged 285 drivers with stunt driving.

SEPTEMBER 9

6:05 AM | A motorist reported striking a deer on Bloomingdale Road and Kraft Drive, near Bloomingdale.

12:58 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a pharmacy on Arthur Street in Elmira, where approximately $1,000 of merchandise was taken. The suspect has been described as a South Asian male, approximately 20-years-old, with a thin build and short black hair. The male was seen wearing a windbreaker, jeans, hat, and a mask. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:55 PM | Wellington County OPP received a report of a possible impaired-driver on Wellington Rd .17, west of Highway 6. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers formed the opinion that the driver was impaired and placed them under arrest. As a result, a 41-year-old South Bruce man was charged with ‘operation while impaired – alcohol and drug.’ A 90-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment were imposed. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on October 5.

2:28 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a construction site on Golf Course Road in Conestogo. The investigation determined that sometime between Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. and Sept. 9 at 8 a.m., approximately $100,000 worth of construction material was taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

SEPTEMBER 10

10:04 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle in parked at a Rosewood Place, St. Clements address. Sometime between Sept. 9 at 6 p.m., and Sept. 10 at 8:40 a.m., the vehicle was entered and personal property was taken. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8777.

1:31 PM | Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle parked on Voisin Court in St. Clements. Sometime overnight, the vehicle was entered. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:45 PM | A Wellington County OPP officer was monitoring traffic and conducting radar on Wellington Road 11. The officer observed a grey pickup truck travelling eastbound at a speed that appeared to be well above the posted 50 km/h speed limit. The vehicle was locked on radar in excess of 100 km/h. As a result, a 35-year-old Mapleton Township man was charged with ‘stunt driving.’ His driver’s licence was suspended for a period of seven days and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days as per statute. The defendant is scheduled to appear in Guelph at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 17.

7:48 PM | Police responded to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Hutchison Road and Weimar Line in Wellesley Township. Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was travelling west on Weimar Line and approached the T-intersection at Hutchinson Road. The driver’s view was obstructed by sunlight, causing the driver to miss the stop sign, and continued straight on Weimar Line. The vehicle then entered the ditch and struck a fence. The driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries. Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777.

SEPTEMBER 11

8:50 AM | An OPP officer with the Wellington County detachment was monitoring traffic and conducting radar on Perth Road 140. The officer observed a motor vehicle travelling northbound at a speed that appeared to be well above the posted 80 km/h speed limit. The vehicle was locked on radar in excess of 135 km/h. As a result, a 17-year-old resident of Wellesley Township was charged with ‘stunt driving. The vehicle was seized for 14 days and driver’s licence suspended for a week. The defendant is scheduled to appear in Guelph at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 17.

3:43 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to reports of a collisions involving a motorcycle and a car in the area of Arthur Street North and Martins Lane in Elmira. The driver of the car was travelling north on Arthur Street, when the driver braked to make a left turn. The rider of the motorcycle was also travelling north, behind the car. The rider did not stop in time and struck the rear of the car. There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the collision. Through investigation, the rider of the motorcycle, a 42-year-old man, was charged with ‘careless driving.’

SEPTEMBER 13

11:00 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a collision involving a semi-trailer truck on Gerber Road near Hutchison Road in Wellesley. The driver, a 27-year-old man, was operating the vehicle when he lost control and struck a utility pole. The driver did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the collision. Gerber Road was closed for several hours between Hutchison and Nafziger roads while police investigated. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.