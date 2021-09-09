Stanaitis, Ronald Stanley

March 29, 1954 – August 26, 2021

After a brief illness, Ron passed away peacefully in his sleep in Vancouver B.C. where he has lived for the past 35 years. He is survived by his loving partner of 28 years, Susan Panlican and their daughter Nicole. Dear brother of Norbert (Norm) and Marlene of West Montrose. Also survived by nephew Joe of Elmira, Aunt Marie, Aunt Inge and Cousins living in Germany, as well as Susan’s brother, Dennis and sister Lisa who live in the Philippines. Predeceased by his parents, Stan and Justine Stanaitis and his previous wife Kathy Andrews. He was born and raised on a farm in West Montrose and studied journalism at Conestoga College. Ron enjoyed traveling around the world, and taking photos which were a benefit to his line of work as a freelance writer for a number of publications. He had a great sense of humour and whit which resulted in him having a large circle of long-time friends whom he cherished. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to the GoFundMe page to help Ron’s special needs daughter.