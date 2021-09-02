Trapp, E. Jean (nee Seiling)

February 25, 1927 – August 26, 2021

Jean, 94 years young, of 1080 Seiling Road Elmira, passed away at Groves Memorial Community Hospital in Fergus after a short battle with Multiple Myeloma. Survived by daughters Ellen Claxton and Susan Stewart (Keith); grandchildren Shannon Leduc (Jason); Jeremy Trapp (Kelly); Austin Trapp and Chloe Trapp (Luke); and Kieran Stewart, and great-grandchildren Owen and Jane Leduc; Jay, Hailey and Hayden Trapp. A special second Mom to Cliff Claxton and Linda Marquardt. Predeceased by her husband Carl (2000), sons Jay (2011) and Marty (2021), daughter-in-law Julie (2012), parents Albert and Edna Seiling, brother Donald Seiling, and sisters Betty Musselman, Shirley Braid and Dorothy Seiling in infancy.

As Mom liked to say she was “hatched” at Seiling Farms Hatchery in Elmira in 1927. While Jean was initially a town girl, she and Carl moved to the farm in the country in 1956. Jean and Carl grew the family business, Gladmere Farms, over many years where in addition to running a commercial beef operation, they also showed purebred Black Angus and Full French Charolais cattle throughout North America. Jean and Carl enjoyed lots of fun at the curling club over the years. Cards were also a favourite pastime and they were always up for a game of cards any time of the day or night. They were known for their hospitality and their door always being open.

After losing Dad in 2000, Mom had to find her new normal. Jean quickly became a going concern right up until the pandemic hit; still driving until last November and could more often be found out and about than at home. She enjoyed cards at the seniors centre, bingo, the horse races and the casino.

Special thanks to cousin Nancy Braid, especially over the last couple of months when she was able to take Mom for some regular trips to the races which she really enjoyed; to her good friend Margie Ferenczy for the hospitality and card games; and to Kate Ertel for always making time for Mom to ensure she looked and felt her best.

The medical professionals have been exceptional, with special thanks to Nurse Jane Mitchell, Dr. Bob Stephens, and the caring nursing staff and fantastic doctors at Groves Hospital where Mom has been a frequent visitor over the last few months.

Cremation has taken place and due to covid there will be no public service. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

2021 has been a tough year for the Trapp/Seiling family. We lost Marty in January after a very short battle with gastric cancer, and then Mom was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in March. In addition we lost Uncle Gordie (Trapp) in June, 2020, and cousin Judie (Musselman) in January, 2021. While none of our family members were lost to covid, the care and service we were able to provide was made so much more challenging because of the huge burden that covid has placed on the healthcare system. Marty’s diagnosis was very late coming, both he and Mom spent days in the hospital on their own with no visitors or support system, and the shortage of healthcare workers made looking after them at home difficult as well. As a result, at times we have felt very helpless to support them and provide them with the level of care they deserved. As a family we have experienced first-hand how the pandemic has impacted our healthcare system. We encourage everyone to do their part to help ease this burden and to help others – please be selfless and get vaccinated.