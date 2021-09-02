Peaches and blackberries all breaded up

Ahhh, it’s September already! Although it may still not be a “normal” year, it’s back to school nonetheless.

But, alas, our late-summer harvest brings us such wonderful treats such as peaches and blackberries, which grow wild right here in the Woolwich and Waterloo areas.

I’m not talking about a smartphone, but a smart fruit that is jammed with vitamins, antioxidants and many other wonderful attributes.

So what’s with bread in a dessert anyway?

This has sometimes been referred to as “poor man’s pudding” but is so delicious that you might see it at a fine restaurant in modern times.

Puddings definitely have some roots in Britain, but variations are enjoyed by many cultures as they are so versatile.

As far back as the 11th and 12th centuries, there were actually such a thing as leftovers, one of those being day-old or stale bread that people didn’t want to waste.

The bread would be soaked in milk, eggs and sweetener and then baked in the oven to make a delicious and inexpensive dessert that also had some nutrients.

Dress it up with some nuts or seasonal fruits and you’ve actually got something there!

Sometimes the bread would also be soaked in suet, or animal fats and flavoured in more of a savoury way – gee I wonder what would happen if you were to put something like that inside a turkey? I guess that’s a story for next month…

Pin Print Peach & Blackberry Bread Pudding Recipe by Chef Duff Ingredients 1 day-old French loaf, sliced

6 peaches, sliced

6 eggs

1 bag milk

1-1/2 cups sugar

1/3 cup unsalted butter, melted

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

2 oz. whisky

1 pint blackberries

For the sauce:

2 cups whipping cream

1 cup sugar

2 Tbsp. flour

1/2 cup unsalted butter

2 oz. whisky Directions Butter/grease an oblong pan.

Layer with half the bread cut in cubes or slices.

Layer with fruit.

Whisk eggs, milk, sugar, butter and spices very well, pour over top and let soak.

Bake in a 350F for about half an hour or until set.

Let stand.

Mix cream, sugar and flour together and cook over a double boiler while stirring frequently.

Add whisky and blend in cold butter slowly.

Spoon out pudding into serving dishes, top with sauce and fresh blackberries to garnish.

Enjoy.