Judith Ann Chumley

Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Hospice of Waterloo on August 30, 2021 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Jack Chumley. Loving mother of Rob (Ursula) Chumley, Craig (Leanne) Chumley and Alan (Maria) Chumley. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren. Survived by Alan (Fausta) Bennett. Predeceased by her parents Allen and Isabel Bennett.

She will be remembered for her love of winter sports and was a well-known power-skating instructor for 30 years.

At her request, cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Tri City Cremation. Online condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com