Brubacher, Aden

Brubacher, Aden

Passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Village at University Gates. He leaves behind his beloved wife for 58 years Jan (Bender), and children Boni and Steve Moser, and Duane and Sandra Brubacher. Aden was the exceptionally proud Papa of Sarah and Andrew (Laura Mantler) Moser, and Tyler and Katelyn Brubacher. Aden is lovingly remembered by siblings Sally and Wayne Martin, Manny and Mary Ellen Brubacher, Amzie and Doris Brubacher, Peg and Rick Bauman, as well as in-laws Joan Brubacher, Marilyn Brubacher, Martha Brubacher and Mary Ann Brubacher. Predeceased by his parents Menno and Sarah (Martin) Brubacher, and siblings Cleason, Cleon, Abner, Edna Bauman, Sidney and Hank. Aden is also well-loved by the Bender family. Aden loved golf, baseball, hockey and a game of Solo! He spent countless hours watching his grandchildren at diamonds, arenas, gymnastics and piano recitals. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Interment will take place on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Elmira Mennonite Cemetery followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in Elmira Mennonite Church. Please call the funeral home at 519-669-2207 to register your attendance for both visitation and service. Masks and social distancing will be required following provincial regulations. A video link to the funeral service may also be accessed on Aden’s tribute page of the funeral home website, as capacity at church is limited. If you wish to make a donation the family would appreciate support to the Elmira Mennonite Church or Research Institute for Aging/Dementia. A special thank you to all the staff in the Hagey neighbourhood at the Village at University Gates for their amazing care of Dad over the last 6 months.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
