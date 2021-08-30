WRPS Investigating Break-in at Residence in Wellesley Township

Crime of the Week: August 30, 2021 Case#: 1777

Offence: Break and Enter Date: July 6, 2021

Location: WELLESLY TOWNSHIP, ON CANADA

On July 6, 2021, police responded to a report of a break-in on Deborah Glaister Line in Wellesley Township.

The suspect(s) used force to gain entry into the residence and a yellow 2003 Suzuki dirt bike, along with other property, was taken.

Investigators are looking to speak to the driver of a royal blue mid-sized pickup truck (4 door cab) with a large dent above the passenger rear wheel area.



The investigation is ongoing by members of our Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team.

