Yaniszewski, Henry

Living independently at his home in Elmira until virtually the very end, Henry Yaniszewski passed away quietly on Friday, August 13, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital at the age of 86. A longtime employee of Ontario Hydro, Henry retired after a nearly 43 year career as an Operator.

Henry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Myrna Yaniszewski, and his sons Mark Yaniszewski and Peter Yaniszewski. He is also survived by the children of his late brother Ed Yaniszewski, Janis and Carla; his sister Lucy Vallier and her children Michael and Ronald; his brother Fred Janiszewski, sister-in-law Grace Janiszewski, and their children Heather and James. Cremation has taken place and interment will be at the Timmins Memorial Cemetery. A remembrance of Henry’s life will occur post-Covid. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation (site of several cardiac procedures that greatly improved the quality and quantity of Henry’s life) would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.