Sieling, Magdeline “Maddy”
Peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at The Village of University Gates, Waterloo at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Doug Sieling (2017). Dear mother of Dennis Sieling (Linda Boone), Donna and Roger Cormier, Cindy and David Gingrich, and Dwayne Sieling. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Shanna (John), Lindsay (Filip); Kyle (Desiree), Krystal, Kaitlyn (Jarrett); Justin, Michelle (Todd); Jamie (Brittany), and Jade; and by her great-grandchildren Avery, Taelyn, Arianna, Avery, Kaylee, Olivia, Logan, Brody, Luke, Isabella, Renee and Serenity. Sister of Marie Bordignon, Evelyn Burton, and Cecile Hummel. Predeceased by her parents Alfred and Helen (Schnurr) Ellig, brothers Wilfred, Francis, Joe, and Jim, and sisters Eileen MacDonald and Isabel Male. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 2 – 2:45 p.m. at
the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be maintained. Please call 519-669-2207 to register your attendance. In Maddy’s memory, donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated by the family, and may be made through the funeral home.