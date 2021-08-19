Province pledges $1.2 million for events and festivals

Drayton Entertainment is among the theatre and festival groups receiving a financial boost from the province to help them weather the COVID-19 storm.

The new funding announced last week will see $1.2 million distributed as a one-time increase to the usual annual funding provided to events and festivals.

Through the Reconnect Festival and Event Program, Drayton Entertainment will receive $76,225 for its digital series and $81,129 for the St. Jacobs Theatre Festival’s hybrid production of Billy Bishop Goes To War.

Other recipients include $250,000 for Beyond Oz Productions, Ever After Music Festival; $142,250 for Impact Events Group Inc., Kitchener Ribfest& Craft Beer Show and $148,500 for Kitchener Blues Community Inc., KBF Crossroads 2021.

The extra money recognizes the financial stress many organization have faced after cancelling most events last year and having to juggle schedules this year, said Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris, adding the return of such events is a harbinger of something like normalcy.

“We love a good festival. We love a good concert, a good event, or anything like that. We’re always happy to get out, whether it’s just Kim and me or we’re doing something with the whole family. We’ve definitely missed our festivals and events over the last year and a half, that’s for sure,” he said.

Harris said his office has reached out to many such organizations during the pandemic, and has been contacted by others as the province looks to support festivals and events.

“We’ve been in contact with a lot of the different theatre companies and festival producers to make sure that we’re keeping everything top of mind and looking at ways we can help.”

Ontario-wide, the government has pledged some $625 million in new funding over the next three years to support the tourism, culture, sport and recreation sectors

“For more than a year, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted tourism and culture – two major industries that bring people together and our communities to life,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, in a statement following last week’s announcement in Kitchener. “Increasing our annual support for festivals and events will give the sector a much-needed boost as we continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19. Our government is supporting organizations that are finding new ways to safely engage and reconnect Ontarians with their local communities while creating local jobs.”