Most of the ‘cooking’ for this breakfast happens while you’re asleep

If you think oatmeal comes in a packet, think again. They know about oatmeal in Ireland and Scotland, where whole-grain, steel-cut oats are popular. Yes, these slightly chewy oats take longer to cook than old-fashioned rolled oats (and way longer than instant oats in a packet), but the results are so much better.

To shorten the usual half-hour cooking time, start the process at night and then finish up in the morning. Another thing worth noting: The inclusion of almond butter is unusual but adds creaminess and almond flavour throughout.

Overnight Oatmeal with Blueberries and Almonds
Overnight Oatmeal with Blueberries and Almonds

Recipe by America’s Test Kitchen
Servings

4

servings

The inclusion of almond butter is unusual but adds creaminess and almond flavour throughout.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups plus 1 cup water, measured separately

  • 1 cup steel-cut oats

  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

  • 1/2 cup blueberries

  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds

  • 3 tablespoons packed brown sugar

  • 2 tablespoons almond butter

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, bring 3 cups water to boil over high heat. Remove from heat and stir in oats and salt. Cover the saucepan with the lid and let sit overnight.
  • In the morning, stir the remaining 1 cup of water into the saucepan with the oats and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is creamy and the oats are tender but chewy, 4 to 6 minutes.
  • Remove from heat. Stir in blueberries, almonds, sugar and almond butter. Cover and let sit for 5 minutes. Serve.
