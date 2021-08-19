Edith Boldt (nee Stelzer)

After a long and adventurous life, Edith Boldt (nee Stelzer) passed away peacefully in her 99th year, at home on August 7, 2021. Feisty until the end, she will be missed by her family and her many friends old and new. Born in 1923 in Dresden Germany she survived the nightmare of Nazism and the Second World War. Married to Karl-Wilhelm in 1944, she came with him to Canada in 1951 and never looked back. Always curious, she didn’t stop learning and traveling the world until her mid 80s. She was predeceased by the love of her life Karl-Wilhelm in 1996 and is survived by her daughter Christine, son Thomas (Karen), grandsons Nick (Shazia), Rob (Julianna), and her great-granddaughter Zoey. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private interment. There will be a celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations to the World Wildlife Fund, the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or your local animal shelter would be appreciated.

Dreisinger Funeral Home